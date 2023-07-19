Bengaluru police arrest five terror suspects planning city attacks

Shillong, July 19: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru apprehended five terror suspects identified as Junaid, Sohail, Umar, Mudasir, and Jahid for planning attacks in the city.

One of the accused has links to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.

During the arrests, explosive materials, mobile phones, and other items were seized.

India Today reported that CCB is conducting further investigations and searching for five additional individuals involved in the planning.

The arrested individuals were also connected to a 2017 murder case and received training on handling explosives during their time at Bangalore Central Jail.

The CCB acted on intelligence regarding the suspects’ plans for explosions in the city.