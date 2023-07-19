Illegal Pakistani woman probed for possible ISI links in India

Shillong, July 19: Seema Haider, who entered India illegally to be with her lover Sachin Meena, is being questioned by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and police. She is under investigation by the ATS and Intelligence Bureau (IB) for potential connections to Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

During questioning, Seema Haider revealed that her brother serves in the Pakistani Army, but she is unsure if he is still active or has left the military.

India Today spoke to Seema’s husband, Ghulam Haider, who confirmed the military background of Seema’s brother Asif and her uncle Ghulam Akbar. Asif is stationed in Karachi, while her uncle holds a high-ranking position in the Pakistan Army and is based in Islamabad.

Officials are verifying Seema’s statements and are also scrutinizing the authenticity of her Pakistani identity card, which was issued on September 20, 2022.