Ampareen cancels Garo Hills visit even as ACHIK hunger strike enters 11th day

Tura, July 21: Amid the threat of protest by members of various NGOs in the town of Tura following her comments on the ACHIK and other NGOs protest seeking a winter capital and the clearance of backlog of reservations for the Garo community, health minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh cancelled her 3 day visit to the region, choosing instead to return to Shillong after her visit to Resubelpara in North Garo Hills.

The minister was on a 3 day tour to check on the status of health care in at least 3 districts of Garo Hills, North, West and South Garo Hills but shortened the tour amidst news of protesters gathering at Tura.

Ampareen was expected to stay back in the Tura Circuit House yesterday but was expected to be greeted by a slew of protesters who had amassed near Tetengkol junction in Tura. The protesters had come together since the afternoon to condemn her statements on the subject of the demand for Winter capital, something that was not taken too well by the protesting NGOs.

Meanwhile, the hunger strike by members of ACHIK reached its 11 day today with the protest showing no signs of letting up. The protesting hunger strikers have been demanding the presence of the CM, Conrad Sangma at the venue even as political leaders from the region have stayed away from those involved in the protest. Only the Tura MDC, Bernard Marak has paid a visit to the protesters expressing his support to the cause a few days ago.