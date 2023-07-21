Dagger wielding robbers arested in SWGH

Tura, July 21: South West Garo Hills police have arrested three dagger wielding petty criminals for forcefully entering the home of a villager and robbing him of his cash.

The arrested have been identified as Walseng A Sangma of Purakhasia, Rakkam M Sangma of Adanggre, Chandabui and Batseng A Marak of Sandagre, Polpola. All the arrested hail from villages under Dalu PS.

The arrest of the three comes after an FIR on the robbery incident was filed at Mahendraganj PS by the victim one, Juda Ch Marak of Kawahagra village under the same PS.

According to the FIR, the three persons in camouflage dress had on the night of July 11 forcefully entered the victims house and after threatening him with daggers, robbed him off Rs 11,500/-. The three also told the victim that they would come back for more money after threatening to kill him.

Soon after the victim filed the FIR, a case vide Mahendraganj PS case No.20 (07) 2023 U/S 447/ 506/ 394/ 34 IPC was registered leading to investigation and subsequent arrest of the accused.