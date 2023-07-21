Meghalaya CM unveils Durand Cup trophies

Shillong, July 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma on Friday unveiled the three magnificent and prestigious Durand Cup Trophies in a grand ceremony held in State Convention Centre.

The 132nd Edition of the legendary Durand Cup football tournament, organized by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services is the only Cup tournament in the country which pits Service Teams along with the top teams from different divisions of Indian football. It is set for kick-off on August 03, 2023, with Guwahati hosting nine matches, with a North-East derby between local side North-East United FC (NEUFC) and debutants Shillong Lajong scheduled as the first game on the evening of August 04, 2023.

While speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that Shillong would be one of the hosts of the Durand Cup in 2024.

Stating that the state could not host the event this year, Sangma said that the state would be fully ready to host this mega football event next year in the best possible manner.

He said that large infrastructures were being created in many parts of the state to be able such prestigious event.

Others present on the occasion include GOC of 101 Area, Lt General, Sanjay Malik, Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang among others.