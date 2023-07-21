Meghalaya Police recruits 1010 personnel

Shillong, July 21: Meghalaya Police department on Friday distributed appointment letters to the 1010 new recruits at a function held at SIPAC, Mawkasiang.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of Home, Prestone Tynsong grace the occasion in the presence of Chief Secretary, DP Wahlang, Director General of Police, LR Bishnoi, senior police officials among others.

This is the first time that this kind of an event was hosted by the police department.

On the occasion, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister distributed the appointment letters to a few of the new recruits.

Earlier, while addressing the gathering. Sangma has appealed to the new recruits to perform their duties with full commitment and dedication.

Chief Minister also called upon the new recruits to be firm in their commitment to serve the people of the State.

He also assured to improve the efficiency of the police department through various initiatives and intervention.