Supreme Court stays proceedings on film ‘Adipurush’

Shillong, July 21: The Supreme Court provided significant relief to the makers of “Adipurush” by staying all proceedings related to the controversial film in various high courts, including the Allahabad High Court. The High Court’s order demanding the personal appearance of the film’s director, producer, and dialogue writer was also put on hold by the court.

A bench of Justices SK Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia issued a notice to challenge the Allahabad High Court’s order and a request to transfer the proceedings to the Supreme Court. The interim relief was granted following a plea made by senior advocate Harish Salve, representing producer Super Cassettes Industries Private Ltd.

The Supreme Court also dismissed a PIL seeking the revocation of the film’s certificate granted by the Central Board of Film Certificate (CBFC).

While declining to entertain the public interest litigation under Article 32 of the Constitution, Justice Kaul remarked, “Everybody is now touchy on everything. Should we scrutinise everything? Tolerance for films, books these days is going down.”

On July 12, the Supreme Court had refused to urgently list the plea filed by the film’s makers, directing counsel to mention the matter on the following day.

Previously, on June 30, the Allahabad High Court had summoned the director, producer, and dialogue writer of “Adipurush” to appear before it on July 27 for an explanation. The High Court had also asked the Central government to form a committee to provide its views on the film.

Earlier, the high court had allowed an amendment application to include the dialogue writer as a party to the PIL filed against the exhibition and dialogues of the movie featuring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.