Manipur Video: Ex-Army officer husband of victim says he fought in Kargil war but couldn’t protect wife

Shillong: A shocking video emerged from Manipur’s Kangpokpi, showing two women being paraded naked and molested, sparking massive outrage and raising concerns about women’s safety and the role of the police in maintaining law and order.

As per India Today, one of the women in the video is the wife of an ex-army man who served in the Kargil War as a Subedar of the Assam Regiment. Expressing his distress over the incident, he lamented, “I fought for the nation in the Kargil war and was also in Sri Lanka as part of the Indian peace keeping force. I protected the nation but am dejected that after my retirement, I could not protect my home, my wife, and fellow villagers.”

“I have seen the war fighting in the front at Kargil. And when I have returned home (after my retirement), my own place is more dangerous than the battlefield,” he told Times of India.

In an interview with a Hindi news channel, the ex-army man expressed sadness and depression, demanding exemplary punishment for the perpetrators. He highlighted the presence of the police during the incident but their failure to take any action.

The distressing incident has left the ex-serviceman deeply disturbed, as he compared his own home to a more dangerous place than the battlefield where he fought during the Kargil War. The incident has sparked widespread concern and calls for swift action against the accused.