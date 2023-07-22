MP BJP election committee to chalk out strategy for social media campaign

Bhopal, July 22: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election management committee for Madhya Pradesh will hold a meeting to prepare strategy for its social media campaign on Saturday. The committee would review the preparation of social media team of the state BJP unit.

It will be the second meeting to be chaired by the Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar after he took over charge as the convenor for the election in his home state two weeks back. Union Ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw, who have been appointed as in-charge and co-incharge for the elections in Madhya Pradesh, will also attend the meeting.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, state unit head V.D. Sharma along with some prominent state BJP organisational leaders will attend the meeting. “The election committee would review the preparations of social media team and would chalk out a detailed strategy to attack Congress. A team of social media will give presentation about its preparation,” said a MP BJP office-bearer.

Notably, the Central leadership of the BJP has appointed Narendra Singh Tomar as the convenor of the election committee for Madhya Pradesh. Tomar served for years in Madhya Pradesh before he was inducted into the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet.

Tomar, who hails from Gwalior-Chambal region, previously served as the state BJP President. He is considered a low-profile leader who enjoys cordial relations with party leaders from different factions. Sources claimed that Tomar has been appointed as convenor to bring all senior party leaders at one stage. (IANS)