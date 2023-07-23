Taliban denies presence of IS in Afghanistan, rejects allegations by Iran

Shillong, July 23: The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has firmly dismissed reports of the presence of the Islamic State (IS) in the country, labeling them as baseless. The Afghan foreign ministry spokesperson, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, asserted that the group will not allow any threat to the nation’s security or the use of Afghan territory for launching attacks on others.

Iran’s top diplomat had claimed that IS operatives had been relocated to Afghanistan from Syria, Libya, and Iraq. However, the Taliban’s spokesperson, Balkhi, rebuffed the allegation, refuting any such transfer of Daesh leaders to Afghanistan from other countries.

As per IANS, despite Afghan security forces’ efforts in eliminating IS operatives, the extremist group has claimed responsibility for various deadly attacks in Kabul, including bombings targeting mosques, hotels, and foreign ministry personnel, spanning nearly two years.