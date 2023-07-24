‘Construction of Guv’s House proof that founding fathers proposed Winter Capital in Tura’

Tura, July 24: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) on Monday said that the construction of the Governor’s House at Tura was evident of the fact that the demand for the Winter Capital is not a new one, but a concrete proposal had always been there for setting up the same in Tura.

“The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) expresses great dismay over the non-implementation of setting up of the proposed Second Capital i.e. Winter Capita at Tura even after all the related works to the establishment of the second Capital are going on. The one and the most important among the related works is the construction of the Governor’s House at Tura,” it said.

According to the forum, the initial estimated cost for construction works of the Governor’s House was Rs.5.75 crores which was reported to be sanctioned in September 2009. The forum added that after the construction works on the initial sanction were abandoned incomplete, a revised estimated amount to the tune of Rs.10.98 crores was later sanctioned for the balance works including the constructions of Staff Quarters.

“The construction of the Governor’s House at Tura itself is evidence that there was a concrete proposal for setting up a Second Capital. So, there should not be any more debates, arguments, claims, counter-claims, excuses, etc. and there should instead be an official announcement to this effect henceforth. Otherwise for what purpose was the Governor’s House constructed?” it asked.

Recalling recent objections to the implementation of the proposal in Tura on the pretext of Meghalaya being a small state or that, others districts would also demand the same, the forum however, said that seeking the setting up of the Winter Capital was the original dream of the founding fathers and visionary leaders who brought us the state.

“They fought hard to attain this State from Assam and setting up of the Second Capital at Tura was the agreed agenda of the founding fathers during the creation of Meghalaya State. We are indebted to our forefathers and we should respect them by fulfilling their dreams i.e. by establishing the Second Capital at Tura,” the forum asserted.