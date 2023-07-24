‘INDIA demanded PM’s statement on Manipur, why is HM silent,’ asks Jairam

“In a desperate bid to manage headlines, the Home Minister today said that the Modi government is ready for a discussion on Manipur in Parliament. He is not doing anybody any special favour.

“The perfectly democratic and legitimate demand of the parties comprising INDIA is for a statement by the Prime Minister on the Manipur situation first, followed by a discussion. The Home Minister is totally silent on this. What is the hesitation in getting the Prime Minister to speak inside Parliament first?” Jairam Ramesh, who is Congress communication incharge, in a tweet said.

His remarks came after Shah on Monday afternoon while speaking in the Lok Sabha said that the government was ready for discussion.

Shah, who was in the house, when it reconvened at 2:30 pm, said that the government was ready for discussion on Manipur situation.

The home minister stood up in the house and urged the protesting opposition to allow the discussion to take place, as it is an important issue and the nation should get to know the reality of the sensitive situation prevailing there.

He wondered why the opposition was not interested in having a discussion on Manipur.

The opposition however stuck to its position, asking for Modi’s response in Lok Sabha on the Manipur issue.

Even Speaker Om Birla urged the opposition to allow the home minister to initiate a discussion on Manipur, as home ministry is the nodal ministry for the situation prevailing in the state.

“The opposition is trying to establish a new tradition by seeking prime minister’s response on the matter, which is not right,” Birla said.

However, as Congress-led opposition continued with its slogan shouting, Birla adjourned the House till tomorrow.

Earlier proceedings of the lower house were continuously interrupted amid repeated adjournments and protests by the opposition.

Owing to the pandemonium, only a few bills could be introduced in Lok Sabha and Question Hour ran for half an hour.

IANS