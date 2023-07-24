Karnataka: Medical institute suspends 3 female students for filming classmate in washroom

Shillong, July 24: Three students at a prestigious medical institute in Udupi, Karnataka, faced suspension after being accused of filming a fellow student in the women’s washroom.

As per a report in India Today the suspended girls identified as Alimatul Shaifa, Shabanaz, and Aliya, allegedly installed hidden cameras to record their classmates while they showered or used the toilets.

The revelation of this incident sparked angry protests among other students who were outraged at the invasion of privacy. They demanded strict action against the accused, leading to the institute’s decision to suspend the three students involved.

The institute’s director clarified the reasons behind the suspension, stating that the girls were found in violation of two rules. Firstly, they brought mobile phones to the college, which was strictly prohibited. Secondly, they misused these devices to capture videos in the washroom.

Although the incident appears to be a straightforward case of disciplinary action, some individuals on social media have drawn parallels with the infamous 1992 Ajmer sex scandal. This earlier scandal involved the blackmailing and gang-rape of hundreds of school-going and college girls, based on nude photographs, by individuals from the minority community.

Human rights activist Rashmi Samant highlighted the Udupi incident, drawing connections to the Ajmer case. Through a series of tweets, she alleged that the victims in the past were manipulated into sending explicit photographs, leading some to tragic outcomes.

According to Samant, the photos or videos were then circulated within community WhatsApp groups, raising concerns about the severity of the issue.