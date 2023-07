Shillong, July 24: Night curfewhas been imposed in Tura town following outbreak of violence this evening close to the secretariate where the CM Conrad Sangma accomoanied by senior officials was holding a marathon meeting with representatives of protesting NGOs.

Five police personnel were injured in the attack by the mob of miscreants.

The CM has announced Rs 50,000 ex gratia for each of injured personnel. Their medical expenses will also be borne by the state government.