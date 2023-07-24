Rakkam Sangma inaugurates KJP Synod College

Nongstoin, July 24: Meghalaya Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma inaugurated the KJP Synod College at Nongstoin.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the efforts of the Pastors and Elders of the KJP Synod for their vision to upgrade the educational institute to another level in order to serve the people of the region and Nongstoin in particular.

He also reminded the contribution and dedication of the Missionaries in changing the mindset of the people through education, and what we became today as a better human being is because of the Missionaries and their teachings.

He also said that Christian educational institutes have contributed a lot to the state, the Northeastern region and to the whole country, he also hoped that the Synod college Nongstoin would be one of the best institutions in the state.

The inauguration was also attended by MLA of Nongstoin, Gabriel Wahlang, former MLA Macmillan Byrsat, H.M.Shangpliang, Rev S.S. Majaw, President Governing Body, Dr. R.M. Lyngdoh, Principal, Rev. W.P. Marbaniang, Moderator, KJ P Synod Sepngi and others.