World leaders mourn Raisi’s death

Moscow, May 20: Global leaders on Monday expressed their condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

In a message to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, “Raisi was a ‘true friend’ to Russia and was admired both at home and abroad.

“Raisi was rightly highly respected by his compatriots and enjoyed great prestige abroad,” Putin said in the condolence message released by the Kremlin.

In his message, Putin said that he would always fondly remember the “remarkable” Raisi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also expressed his “deep sorrow” over the death of Raisi.

Xi offered his “sincere condolences” to the Iranian government and people, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said on behalf of the Chinese leader.

“His unfortunate death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have also lost a good friend,” the spokesman added.

Expressing her condolence, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, “I would like to express my solidarity and Italy’s solidarity with the Iranian government and the Iranian people.”

European Council President Charles Michel expressed condolences on behalf of the European Union, saying, “Our thoughts go to the families.”

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe said he was deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic death of his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other senior Irani officials in a helicopter crash.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to X and wrote, “Pakistan had the pleasure of hosting President Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian on a historic visit less than a month ago. They were good friends of Pakistan. Pakistan will observe a day of mourning, and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for President Raisi and his companions and in solidarity with Brotherly Iran.”

Numerous Arab countries also expressed their condolences.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani took to X and offered his “sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Egypt and Jordan expressed solidarity with Iranians.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II said his “deepest condolences go out to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of brother President Ebrahim Raisi.” Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Iran, expressed his condolences for “this painful incident and the resulting great loss.”

The government in Baghdad also expressed its sympathy. Lebanon, for its part, announced a three-day mourning period. (IANS)