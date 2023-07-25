Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt talks about social media followers

Shillong, July 25: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to keep the show entertaining. The housemates have been engaging in controversies, heartfelt conversations, and forming friendships, making the show an engaging watch. During the July 24 episode, Pooja Bhatt engaged in a conversation with Jad Hadid and Avinash Sachdev about social media followers.

Pooja Bhatt mentioned her sister, Alia Bhatt, and her massive following on Instagram. She praised Alia for not boasting about her extensive social media fanbase. The previous episode also saw Pooja discussing Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Jad and Avinash in the garden area. The trio touched upon how some housemates in the show tend to brag about their social media following.

India Today reported that Avinash emphasized that they have never inquired about each other’s social media followers. He expressed that despite having conversations with Pooja, Falaq, Jiya, and others, he never discussed social media statistics. Jad agreed, affirming that such discussions never occurred among them.

Pooja Bhatt then revealed that Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar were among those boasting about their social media followers. She contrasted this with Alia Bhatt’s approach, stating that despite having an immense following, Alia never brags about it.

The ongoing season of Bigg Boss OTT 2 continues to offer drama, emotions, and intriguing conversations, making it a must-watch for fans.