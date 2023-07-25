Jackie Shroff delighted with popcorn price reduction in theaters

Shillong, July 25: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff expressed his delight over the recent reduction of popcorn prices in theaters and took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about the joy of watching movies in cinema halls, an experience that holds a special place in his heart.

Earlier this year, Jackie had appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the CM’s visit to Mumbai, requesting a reduction in popcorn prices. He is now thrilled to witness this appeal being implemented, as it ensures that everyone can relish the complete cinematic experience without straining their wallets.

Jackie acknowledged the impact of big stars like Shah Rukh Khan, whose movies draw a dedicated and loyal fan following to theaters consistently. For instance, SRK’s recent movie ‘Pathaan’ exemplified the beauty of the theatrical experience.

IANS reported that Jackie recently attended the special screening of his upcoming short film ‘Paath’ and expressed his happiness over families being able to enjoy movies of their favorite actors along with an affordable meal due to the price reduction.

He emphasized that cinema is meant to be experienced in theaters, and no other platform can replicate that immersive experience. People’s enthusiasm to walk into a theater and watch a movie remains unchanged, regardless of the screen size. Jackie wholeheartedly supports this change, deeming it amazing and pledging his continuous support for it.

Apart from his contributions to the film industry, Jackie Shroff is also renowned for his philanthropic endeavors, reflecting his commitment to making a positive impact beyond the realm of cinema.