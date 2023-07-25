Bribery: Vigilance team arrests govt employee from Nagaon office

Guwahati, July 25: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption laid a trap in the office of the joint director of health services, Nagaon and caught an employee red-handed while accepting a bribe.

Nabajyoti Bhuyan, a junior assistant in the office of the joint director of health services, Nagaon, was caught red handed on Monday afternoon immediately after he accepted Rs 10,000 as part of demanded bribe from the complainant

Earlier, a complaint was received at the directorate alleging that Bhuyan had demanded Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant for processing the issue of license for opening a physiotherapy clinic in Nagaon.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached the directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant, following which the trap was laid to eventually catch the employee red-handed.

Sources said that the bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in the presence of independent witnesses.

“Finding sufficient evidence against the accused public servant, he has been arrested by the team of the directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam,” an official statement said.

In this connection, a case has been registered at the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) Police Station vide ACB police station case number 54/2023 under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

Necessary legal follow up action is underway.