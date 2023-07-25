Book Fair at Loyola College underway

Tura, July 25: East Garo Hills Additional Deputy Commissioner, Smt R N Sangma on Tuesday, inaugurated the Book Fair organized at Loyola College in collaboration with the Eastern Eastern Publishing House. The inauguration took place in the presence of Principal of the Williamnagar Government college, Rajib K. Marak, Principal Govt. College, Williamnagar and Principal of the host college, Dr. Fr. Philip Abraham SJ.

The fair is expected to attract participants from 18 schools and 2 other colleges of Williamnagar. The book fair has over 30,000 books covering a whole gamut of subjects and disciplines including books on subjects like Humanities, Social Science and Science, Commerce along with Childrens Books, Encyclopedias for Competitive Exams, Motivational Books, Novels as well as a wide selection of Stationary. A discount of 10% is being offered to all students and the general public.

Speaking as the Chief Guest, Smt. R. N. Sangma said that nothing provides in-depth knowledge like books. She added that in this digital age when the reading of books is on the decline it was very important to cultivate the habit of reading. She quoted an author who said reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body.

Speaking on the same lines, Wanshanbok K. Marak, a student of Loyola College encouraged his friends to develop the habit of reading books as it promotes knowledge, intellectual growth and helps to perceive the world through the eyes of others. He quoted “Today a reader, tomorrow a leader” emphasizing how reading can generate creativity and critical thinking among students.

The Eastern Publishing House, Guwahati established in the year 1994 is one of the leading distributors operating in North East India and is known for its quality academic, professional and general publishing.