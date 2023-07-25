Hundreds of Myanmar nationals enter Manipur amid Army-civil clashes

Shillong, July 25: Around 718 Myanmar nationals, including 301 children and 208 women, have entered Manipur’s Chandel district due to the ongoing clashes between the Myanmar Army and civil forces in their country, as reported on Monday.

State government officials have asked the Assam Rifles to push back these Myanmar nationals, according to Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi. The government has sought a detailed report from the Assam Rifles to understand how and why these 718 individuals were allowed to enter India without proper travel documents.

The Chief Secretary stated that the state government has strictly advised the Assam Rifles to immediately push back these illegal Myanmar nationals. The refugees entered Manipur over the weekend and are currently staying in seven locations within the district, which are all villages along the Myanmar border, namely Lajang, Bonse, New Samtal, New Lajang, Yangnomphai, Yangnomphai Saw Mill, and Aivomjang.

As per IANS, to prevent further entry of Myanmar nationals into Manipur without valid visas and travel documents, the state government has instructed the Assam Rifles, as a border guarding force, to take strict action, in accordance with the instructions of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Chief Secretary expressed serious concern about the fresh illegal entry of 718 refugees and emphasized the sensitivity of the situation, considering the ongoing law and order issues. He highlighted the potential international ramifications of the situation.

In response to the influx of refugees, the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel district have been directed to handle the situation effectively and to maintain biometric records and photographs of all such persons.

Following the military takeover in Myanmar in February 2021, thousands of Myanmarese sought refuge in Mizoram, with approximately 35,000 individuals from Myanmar currently residing in the mountainous state. Additionally, around 5,000 Myanmarese had previously taken shelter in Manipur.

The border between Manipur and Myanmar spans around 400 km, while Mizoram shares approximately 510 km of unfenced border with Myanmar.