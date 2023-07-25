Indian woman in Pakistan to meet Facebook friend, father describes her as “mentally disturbed”

Shillong, July 25: An Indian woman, Anju (34), who traveled legally to a remote village in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her Facebook friend, Nasrulla, has been described by her father as “mentally disturbed and eccentric”, denying any involvement in an affair.

Anju, born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and residing in Alwar district of Rajasthan, had become friends with Nasrulla, a Pakistani national, on Facebook in 2019.

Anju ventured to the Upper Dir district in Pakistan’s tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrulla. Her father, Gaya Prasad Thomas, learned about her presence in Pakistan only recently when his son informed him about her trip. However, he clarified that he has had no contact with Anju for nearly two decades, ever since she got married and moved to Bhiwadi in Alwar district.

As per news agency PTI, Thomas, currently staying in an MP village as his house remains vacant, stated that he occasionally visits the area from Faridabad in Haryana, where he is settled. He asserted that Anju has not visited Tekanpur, and he never invited her. He described her as mentally disturbed and claimed that she had been living with her maternal uncle in Jalaun district, Uttar Pradesh, since she was three years old, and got married during her stay there.

The concerned father expressed his disapproval of her sudden trip to Pakistan without informing anyone, emphasizing that she has two children who are with their father. Despite acknowledging her eccentric nature, Thomas firmly denied the possibility of his daughter having an affair with her friend. He described her as free-spirited but insisted that she would not engage in such activities, assuring that she will not involve herself in any relationship of that nature.