KHADC’s permission mandatory to hold fishing competitions

Shillong, July 25: The KHADC has made it mandatory to take permission from it for holding of fishing competitions.

The Executive Committee on Tuesday has approved the notification issued by the Fishery Department on July 16 in this connection.

As of now, there is no regulation for holding of fishing competitions in the State. The council has taken this decision with the view to generating revenue.

Talking to reporters after the meeting of the Executive Committee, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem said that they had circulated the notification to all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) of the five districts besides the Himas and Dorbar Shnongs.

“We are seeking the support and cooperation of the district administrations and the traditional bodies on this new initiative,” he said.

He informed that the notification was issued as per provision laid under the United Khasi Jaintia District Fisheries Act, 1954 and also under Rule 29 of the Assam and Meghalaya Rules, 1951.

He informed that they have fixed different rates as fees for granting of permission for organizing of the fishing competition.