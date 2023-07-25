KHADC decides to clear arrears dues of employees by August

Shillong, July 25: The KHADC Executive Committee on Tuesday decided to clear the arrears dues of both the serving and retired employees by next month.

Talking to reporters after the meeting of the Executive Committee, KHADC CEM, Pyniaid Sing Syiem informed that the funds which would be required to clear arrear dues is Rs 6.5 crore.

He also informed that the EC has decided to clear the arrears of the eight former MDCs as per the directive of the High Court.

According to him, the council has sanctioned Rs 24 lakh for payment of the arrears of the eight former MDCs.

It may be mentioned that the eight former MDCs had demanded that they should get the pension as per the bill passed by the council, which is fixed at Rs 5,000 per month

The KHADC CEM informed that there are another 22 former MDCs who has approached the court on the pending arrears.

“We have asked for three months to reply to the queries sought by the court,” he said.