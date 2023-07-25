Richard’s wife rubbishes police claims of involvement in inciting violence, TMC leader arrested

Tura, July 25: In what can become the flashpoint of politics in the state of Meghalaya, youth leader from the TMC, Richard Marak, who had contested recently against the CM, Conrad Sangma, from the South Tura constituency, was arrested for allegedly distributing cash to people, who allegedly were involved in the case of arson and violence on Monday.

WGH police arrested at least 22 persons since late last evening including the TMC leader. In a press conference held by the DGP in Shillong, the reason for the arrest of Marak has been claimed to that of incitement and distribution of cash to protestors to carry on the violence.

Incidentally Richard had a heart attack recently and recovered about a month ago.

Talking about the arrest, the wife of the TMC leader, Jigame Marak, has claimed that there was no question of Richard’s involvement as he was with her the entire time yesterday.

“Richard had no role to play at all as he was at home with me the entire time. He did not leave the house and this can be vouched for by everyone including our neighbours. The reason I am guaranteeing his non-involvement is due to the fact that I had a gall bladder operation and was released from the Civil Hospital at about 1 PM yesterday. He was caring for me ever since we got home so where is the question of his involvement,” asked Jigame.

Jigame guaranteed that if the arrest was made only related to the incident that took place yesterday, there was no question of his involvement. I was hospitalized on Friday, operated on Saturday and only released on Monday. He has been with me the entire time and everyone around us can vouch for that,” she added.

Talking of the protest, she said the hunger strike was taken up for the entire community and not on the basis of any party. Anyone was free to join so the question did not arise over the fact that every party of the state was represented. They went on their own volition.

Jigame added that after Richard was picked up, she was not even told the reason for him being apprehended by the police.

“When I went to the PS, I saw him in the lock up and asked them the reason for it. They said they were not aware as the case was with the SP only. He had not been arrested but was placed in the lock up. I could only meet him after much pressure since we, as family members, have the right to know why,” she asserted.

Talking about how the arrest was made, Jigame said that they were at home sitting over a cup of tea, when at least 30 policemen arrived at their house and ghearoad the entire house.

“They came to him like he is a big criminal and asked him to come with them. When Richard questioned why and whether they had any warrants of documents, the person in charge just dragged him by the collar and took him,” she added.