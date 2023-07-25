Man accused of killing wife, in-laws in Golaghat

Guwahati, July 25: Assam Police is currently investigating the case in connection to the murder of three members of a family in Golaghat on Monday.

In a sensational incident, a man identified as Nazibur Rahman Bora (25), has been accused of murdering his wife, Sanghamitra Ghosh (24) and her parents, Sanjeev Ghosh and Junu Ghosh, at their Hindi School Road residence of Golaghat town under Golaghat police station on Monday afternoon.

The accused is reported to have surrendered before police later in the evening. His ninth month-old child was with him during his surrender.

“A case (number 200/2023) under Sections 302/448 of IPC has been registered and is presently under investigation. Teams from the Guwahati-based Forensic State Laboratory (FSL) and CID have reached Golaghat to associate in the investigation,” Assam DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh said on Tuesday.

Sharing further details of the triple murder case, the legacy facts and police action thereof, the DGP said that “the accused and Sanghamitra had met in Facebook during the lockdown in June 2020 and started a love affair. The accused was in Golaghat then.”

“In October 2020, they both fled to Kolkata following which the parents of Sanghamitra lodged an FIR vide Golaghat PS case number 680/2020 under Section 366 IPC. Subsequently, Sanghamitra was recovered from Kolkata by Golaghat Police. They had a court marriage in Kolkata,” the police chief said.

“On March 6, 2021, the parents of Sanghamitra lodged an FIR against their daughter alleging that she had committed theft, and in this regard, a case (number 222/2021) under Section 380 IPC was registered at Golaghat police station. Sanghamitra was arrested and was in judicial custody for 37 days,” Singh said.

The case was charge-sheeted vide Golaghat PS CS number 128/2021 dated April 11, 2021. After getting bail, Sanghamitra was residing with her parents.

“In January 2022, the accused and Sanghamitra once again fled to Chennai and stayed there for five months. Sanghamitra became pregnant there. They then returned to Golaghat in August 2022 and started residing together in the house of the accused. In November 2022, they had a baby boy,” he said.

“In March 2023, Sanghamitra left the house of the accused and returned to her parents’ house as she was facing torture in house of accused. In this regard, on March 21, 2023, a case was registered at Golaghat PS vide Golaghat PS case number 119/2023 under Sections 443/325/307/506 of IPC. In this case, the accused was arrested and was in jail for 28 days. The case was charge-sheeted vide Golaghat PS CS number. 69/2023 dated March 31, 2023. The accused was presently on bail in this case,” the DGP informed.

“After coming out of jail, the accused was adamant in meeting his wife and child. There was tension in this regard between the families of the accused and Sanghamitra. On April 29, 2023, the brother of the accused lodged an FIR against Sanghamitra and her family members that they had beaten the accused and physically assaulted him,” he said.

In this regard, a case (number 141/2023) under Sections 342/325/307/506/34 of IPC was registered and the case is presently under investigation.