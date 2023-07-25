Trinamool’s Tripura unit president quits post, party

Agartala, July 25: The Trinamool Congress’ Tripura unit president Pijush Kanti Biswas on Tuesday quit from his post as well as primary membership of the party, eight months after he was appointed state unit chief by the Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Biswas, also a lawyer, sent his resignation to Banerjee on Tuesday, thanking her and Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, for giving him the opportunity to serve the party.

He was earlier Tripura unit president of the Congress. In December last year, he along with several other leaders quit Congress and joined the Trinamool Congress.

Biswas did not mention any reason for his decision in the resignation letter. However, while talking to the media here, he said the reasons are “personal”.

“Since I am unable to discharge my responsibilities as state president of Trinamool Congress, there is no point in holding the post. That’s why I put in my papers,” he said.

Biswas, however, refused to comment on his future course of action in politics.

He was appointed Trinamool Congress’ Tripura unit president in December last year.

