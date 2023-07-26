Cong MLA condemns WGH police for Meghalaya CM security breach

Shillong, July 26: Congress MLA Saleng Sangma today questioned the lackadaisical attitude of West Garo Hills (WGH) Police as far as ensuring security for the Chief Minister who was about to be attacked and harmed in Tura recently.

Condemning in the incident in Tura, Saleng said the incident indicated that there was a breach in the security arrangement of the Chief Minister, he said Education Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh was recently sent back from Jengjal by DC and SP citing security reasons when she was going to Tura to have a meeting.

“Imagine what would have happened if the Chief Minister was hurt, I am scared that there would have been shooting,” he said

Asking the police to investigate deep into the matter, he lamented that the entire winter capital movement had been jeopardized by some miscreants who created the ruckus.

“We cannot blame one political party for the incident,” he said adding when the police were already aware about the boiling situation in Tura, they should have stepped up guard before the arrival of the CM.

“It seems security of the CM was not taken seriously and there was a chalta hai attitude from the District Police especially when they knew that something is going to happen,” he added.