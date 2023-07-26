Separate power transmission line demanded

Nongstoin, July 26/–/: The Join Action Committee (JAC) under the leadership of Jerimaia Dkhar as President and General Secretary Chestar Ryntong has submitted a memorandum to the SDO MePDCL Nongstoin Division urging him to create a separate electricity transmission line for villages in Mawshynrut Civil Subdivision.

In the memorandum, the JAC stated that the new power transmission line should be created for Nongjri, Nongpaier, Nongmisei, Porthanang, Ningkabur till Nongumkap.

The JAC has, therefore, requested the SDO to consider the memorandum and the suggestion and speed up the matter for the benefit of the people of Mawshynrut.