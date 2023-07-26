Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5: Slimmer, lighter, and faster

Shillong, July 26: Samsung has taken the foldable experience to new heights with the launch of its fifth generation of Galaxy foldable devices – the Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5. These devices are slimmer, lighter, and faster than their predecessors, promising an enhanced user experience.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 will be available in three colors – Icy Blue, Phantom Black, and Cream 36. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip5 will come in Mint, Graphite, Cream, and Lavender 34 finishes.

The Fold5 will offer two internal storage options – 8GB+512GB and 8GB+256GB, along with a 3,700mAh battery. It runs on Android 13 (One UI 5.1.1) operating system and sports a 10MP selfie camera, along with a rear dual camera setup comprising a 12MP Ultra Wide Camera and a 12MP Wide-angle Camera.

The new Flex Hinge design not only enables the foldable experience but also enhances the device’s overall aesthetics and sturdiness. T.M. Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasized that more people are choosing their foldables due to the unique experience they offer, setting them apart from other devices.

Both Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5 feature a shock dispersion layer and a redesigned back for a more robust display. They also come with IPX8 support, Armor Aluminum frames, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection for the Flex Window and back cover. The integrated hinge module with a dual rail structure effectively diffuses external impacts.

News agency IANS reported that the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, providing an immersive gaming experience with enhanced graphics and AI-driven dynamic gaming and multi-game functionality. The Galaxy Z Fold5’s advanced cooling system ensures smooth gaming sessions with no lag or performance drop.

The Galaxy Z Fold5 offers a big-screen experience, introducing new features like Taskbar, drag and drop, and app optimization. The S Pen Fold Edition, fine-tuned for the Galaxy Z Fold5, enhances the writing experience.

The 7.6-inch main screen of Galaxy Z Fold5 offers expansive and uninterrupted viewing, with increased peak brightness of over 30 percent, up to 1750 nits, for better outdoor visibility under bright sunlight.

Galaxy Watch6 Series: Larger Display and Advanced Health Monitoring

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch6 Series complements the foldable devices with a 20 percent larger display, allowing more text and a larger keyboard on the screen. The peak brightness of 2,000 nits, coupled with an Always On Display brightness adjustment, ensures better visibility even in bright sunlight.

The Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic come with slimmer bezels, enhancing the aesthetics of the signature circle frame. These watches provide advanced health monitoring tools, including in-depth analysis of Sleep Score Factors, personalized heart rate zone feature, blood pressure and electrocardiogram monitoring, irregular heart rhythm notification, skin temperature tool, menstrual cycle tracking, and fall detection.

With these new devices, Samsung aims to elevate the foldable and wearable experiences, offering innovative technology and improved health monitoring tools to meet the needs of its customers.