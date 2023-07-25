Instagram expands ‘Subscriptions’ feature to more countries

Shillong, July 25: Meta-owned Instagram has announced that it is expanding its ‘subscriptions’ feature to several more countries. In the coming weeks, eligible creators in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, and the UK will have access to Subscriptions, enabling them to start earning through support from their fans, as stated in a blog post on Monday.

IANS reported that Instagram subscriptions allow creators to forge deeper connections with their most engaged followers and increase their recurring monthly income by providing subscribers with access to exclusive content and benefits. Creators have the freedom to set a monthly price of their choice for the subscription, and they can create reels, posts, and stories exclusively for their subscribers.

Furthermore, creators can share exclusive content, use interactive story stickers, or even host live sessions exclusively for their paying subscribers. They can also offer special access or information in subscriber-only channels.

In addition, creators will notice a subscriber badge next to comments and messages sent by their subscribers, enabling them to easily identify and prioritize interactions with their paid users.

The social networking platform initially introduced the subscriptions feature last year, starting with US creators.

Last week, Instagram, owned by Meta, introduced upgrades to Reels templates, making it easier for users to find inspiration and create engaging Reels. Users can now browse templates by category in the Template Browser, which is organized by Recommended, Trending, and templates and audio they have saved. The platform also improved the creation and editing experience for templates to elevate users’ Reels with just a few taps.

Earlier this month, Meta announced the rollout of real-time avatar calls on Instagram and Messenger. This feature provides users with a third option between camera-off and camera-on during video calls, allowing them to use avatars when they don’t wish to show their real faces.