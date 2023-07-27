3 held, 69 kg marijuana seized by Meghalaya Police

Shillong, July 27: Acting on a tip-off personnel of ANTF and Ladrymbai Out Post of Meghalaya Police today apprehended three drug suppliers namely, Mintu Das, Vijay Kumar Roy and Arvind Kymar who were traveling in a Maruti Swift car and recovered 69 kgs of banned marijuana from their possession.

The ANTF and Ladrymbai OP personnel had was set up check point at Kongong where the vehicle was detained. Three mobile phones were also seized.