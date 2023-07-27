Blue Dart Express Ltd’s Q1 FY24 net profit drops to Rs 59.74 crore

Shillong, July 27: Logistics company Blue Dart Express Ltd reported a decline in its first-quarter net profit for FY24, attributing it to reduced income and increased expenses.

As per IANS, in Q1FY24, the company earned a total income of Rs 1,253.29 crore, compared to Rs 1,303.54 crore in Q1FY23.

The net profit during the same period dropped to Rs 59.74 crore from Rs 117.17 crore. Notably, the company’s other expenses also rose to Rs 93.17 crore in Q1FY24, up from Rs 69.47 crore in Q1FY23.