Dressed in black as mark of protest, INDIA leaders meet to press for PM’s statement on Manipur

New Delhi, July 27: Opposition leaders from 17 parties all dressed in black clothes on Thursday held a meeting in the chamber of Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out a strategy over their demand for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a discussion over the situation in Manipur.

In a tweet, Congress from its official Twitter handle said, “The Modi government does not want a discussion on Manipur and the Prime Minister is keeping mum on the issue. INDIA wants that there should be a discussion on Manipur and the Prime Minister should give a detailed statement on it. On this issue, a meeting of opposition parties was held in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha.”

According to party leaders, 17 INDIA party leaders joined the meeting. Besides Congress, leaders from Trinamool Congress, DMK, CPI(M), RJD, SP, JD(U), NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), AAP, CPI, IUML, RLD, KC (M), JMM, RSP and VCK attended the meeting.

The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has been demanding a statement from the Prime Minister in both Houses of Parliament and also a discussion over the Manipur situation.

On Wednesday, the Opposition also moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi government.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 this year and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives while thousands have been forced to take refuge in the relief camps.

The Congress had earlier demanded for imposition of the President’s Rule in the state and also immediate removal of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for failing miserably to control the law and order situation.

The Parliament’s Monsoon Session has witnessed stormy sessions over the Opposition demand for a discussion on Manipur and even AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was suspended for remainder of the Session for his unruly behaviour while demanding for a discussion on the Manipur violence. IANS