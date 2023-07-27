Bridge collapses under weight of overloaded dumper

By From Our Correspondent

Nongstoin, July 27/–/ A bridge at Mawkaton village collapsed because of an overload dumper truck carrying sand. The dumper too fell into a deep gorge causing a traffic congestion on the road.

The collapse of the Mawkaton bridge has affected the people of the area as it was the only way of connectivity connecting the people of Nongaksen, Laitkseh, Umlipoi, Mynnimawbri, Jaidoh and adjoining areas.

“Plying of overloaded vehicles everyday which carrying sand, had led to damage of Mawkaton bridge,’ a villager said adding the poor quality of the bridge was also the reason for its collapse.

