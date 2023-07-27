Opposition MPs seek discussion on Manipur violence in Parliament

Shillong, July 27: Several Opposition MPs in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have moved notices seeking a discussion on the ongoing Manipur violence. Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House for a discussion on the issue.

In the Upper House, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Manoj Kumar Jha, and AAP’s Raghav Chadha gave a suspension of business notice.

IANS reported that AAP MP Sanjay Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in Manipur, expressing concern over his remarks about returning to power in 2024 while the state is facing unrest.

Singh, who has been protesting against his suspension on the Parliament premises since Monday, demanded that the Prime Minister provide an exhaustive statement on Manipur. He emphasized the need to address the incidents of atrocities against women and the people staying in relief camps in the state. The Opposition is calling for peace to be restored in Manipur.

The ethnic clashes that erupted in Manipur on May 3 have led to hundreds of lives lost and thousands seeking refuge in relief camps. The Congress and other Opposition parties have been holding Chief Minister N. Biren Singh responsible for the crisis and demanding his dismissal.