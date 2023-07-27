Panel to probe into ‘irregularities’ of Bodoland University

Guwahati, July 27: Assam Governor and Chancellor of Bodoland University Gulab Chand Kataria has constituted a high-level committee in view of the alleged irregularities emanating from Bodoland University.

“In view of the alleged irregularities emanating from Bodoland University, Assam Governor and Chancellor of Bodoland University Gulab Chand Kataria in exercise of power conferred upon him under sub section(1) of section 9 of Bodoland University constituted a high level enquiry committee to inquire into the irregularities,” an official statement said.

The committee comprises additional chief secretary, higher education department Biswaranjan Samal as chairman; and professor, department of civil engineering, IIT-Guwahati S.K. Deb and finance officer, Tezpur University B.B. Mishra as members.

The committee will look into all the reported irregularities and submit its report in one month.

It may be mentioned that members of the All-Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) had, as a part of its agitation, staged a protest against the vice chancellor of the Bodoland University Laishram Ladu Singh in front of the gate of the university on Saturday demanding immediate removal or suspension of Singh from the university and appointment of new vice-chancellor at the earliest.

The students union also submitted a memorandum to Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu through the deputy commissioner, Kokrajhar, demanding immediate removal/suspension of the vice-chancellor and immediate appointment of an in-charge vice-chancellor of Bodoland University.