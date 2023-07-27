Who is Jackson A Sangma? Presence in high security meeting between CM and NGO members raises questions

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, Jul 27: In a sensational new development, a source from amongst the NGO group that went to the office of the CM in Tura on Jul 24, revealed that they had no idea who the person was sitting at the meeting venue even before their arrival in the chamber, in the presence of the CM, Conrad Sangma, his cabinet colleague, Marcuise Marak as well as other highly placed government officers to discuss the twin demands of a Winter capital in Tura as well as the clearance of the back log of jobs meant for the community.

The unknown person has been identified as Jackson A Sangma, a resident of Nikwatgre, Dakopgre in the town of Tura. He is allegedly a hardcore member of the NPP though the party recently denied that he was part of their party members.

Two NGOs, ACHIK and GSMC had called for an indefinite hunger strike on the twin demands and after 13 days of fasting were informed that they would be met by the CM in CMO premises in the town of Tura. In their enthusiasm, the NGO members called supporters from all across Garo Hills to join them in their meeting and listen to what the CM had to say on the issue.

The meeting started at about 3 when the agitating leaders were called into the office of the CM for a chat and a marathon meeting began that lasted for close to 3 hours. However the presence of Jackson amongst those present pricked the source.

“We had no idea as to who he was or why he was allowed entry. He was present in the meeting even before we arrived. We all had to sign into the register when we entered. When we checked later, there was no entry for Jackson in the register. This immediately caught our attention,” said the source.

Jackson was seated right at the back of the NGO delegation and was there for at least half the meeting.

“I noticed him leaving the meeting but didn’t pay attention as we were engrossed with the meeting itself. We firstly thought he was a part of the CM’s security detail,” said the source.

After being called by the NGOs to listen to the CM, a huge crowd of people had gathered at the venue. They initially were patient but soon began to lose their temper due to the delay in the conclusion of the meeting.

Former MCS officer, Labenn Marak was asked to meet the agitators to calm the group but seeing the fact that they were unwilling to listen to him informed those present that those gathered were not known to them.

As to what really transpired is still a matter of speculation and an ongoing investigation. However Jackson, as was evident from the various videos that have gone viral on social media, was one of the prime instigators. Further another video of Jackson prior to him even going to the meeting has now gone viral.

What followed after the crowd lost their temper is now well known. He was also seen in the after violence scene where he spoke of how he told people that nothing would come off the meeting with the CM.

Jackson’s role in the entire mob violence has come of prominence as has been his links. As to how he was able to get into a meeting that had such stringent security checks. Another source informed that Jackson even had food while inside. As to how he was able to get inside a highly secured room and not even be registered as an entrant remains a mystery.

“His presence in the meeting is questionable to say the least as he was one of the principal instigators of the violence that followed. Being a commoner there was no way he could have just sneaked into such a high security meeting unless he was put there and that too before us. Given that his acts of instigation led to the violence that day, needs to be checked independently,” added the source.

A total of more than 40 persons have been arrested by WGH in connection with the case including prominent social activist, Jaynie Ningring N Sangma for her social media posts that allegedly incited violence.

The FIR filed by the WGH police mentioned the names of 46 persons that they claimed were behind the violence that unfolded on Jul 24. Interestingly Bernard Marak, Richard Marak, social activist Jaynie N Sangma, ACHIK member, Greneth Sangma, AAYF president, Salsam Marak, some ex GNLA men and many others were named in the FIR. Almost all of them were identified by the police as being either of the TMC or BJP though there is still no clarity on how they were recognized as being members of these parties.

Jackson’s name bore no party membership though earlier he was identified as a hardcore NPP worker.

TMC youth leader, Richard Marak, who was arrested on Jul 25 again on the same charges fell ill yesterday and was taken to emergency care at the Tura Civil Hospital. Richard had recently suffered a mild stroke and was hospitalized for depression.

Bernard, in the meanwhile managed to secure bail having preempted the move of the government to once again file a case against him.