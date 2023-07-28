Assam CM disapproves of comparing Lord Krishna’s marriage to “Love Jihad”

Shillong, July 28: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his disapproval on Thursday of Assam Pradesh Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah equating Lord Krishna and Rukmini’s relationship to “Love Jihad”. He stated that such a comparison is unfortunate, and if a complaint is filed against Borah, the government will take action.

NDTV reported that the controversy arose after Borah responded to the Chief Minister’s remarks on the recent triple murder in Golaghat, Assam, where he referred to it as a case of “Love Jihad.” Borah labeled the marriages of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, and Dhritarashtra and Gandhari, in the epic Mahabharata as instances of “Love Jihad” as well.

The Chief Minister condemned the Congress leader for bringing Lord Krishna into the issue, emphasizing that it goes against Sanatan Dharma and Hindu Dharma. Sarma urged Borah not to involve Lord Krishna in such controversies, similar to how Hajrat Mohammad or Jesus Christ should not be dragged into any religious dispute.