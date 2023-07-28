Cyber security: Assam CM inaugurates cyber crime police stations, outposts

Guwahati, July 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated two cyber crime police stations with an aim to augment infrastructure and enhance capacity building in tackling cyber crimes in the state.

One of the cyber crime police stations has been set up for the CID headquarters with statewide jurisdiction while the other is for Guwahati City Commissionerate with Guwahati City jurisdiction.

“Further, the CID Cyber police station will also have two cyber outposts, one at Dibrugarh for the Upper Assam districts and one at Silchar for the Barak Valley districts,” a statement issued here by the superintendent of police, CID, Assam, said.

Sophisticated cyber forensic tools such as mobile data extraction tools, image and video enhancement tools, high-end workstations, password recovery software, crypto-currency chain analysis, mobile phone unlocking tools, disk duplicators, etc have been procured and installed in the cyber police stations and cyber outposts.

“Investigating Officers with technical background and flair for cyber crime investigation have been specially selected and trained at the National Cyber Crime Training Centre, New Delhi; National Institute of Electronics Information Technology (NIELIT), Khanapara, and at the CID headquarters. These trained investigation officers have been posted in these newly inaugurated cyber police stations and cyber outposts. This will help in a long way in enhancing the infrastructure and capacity building in tackling cyber crimes in Assam,” the SP, CID Assam, said.

On the other hand, chief minister Sarma also graced the inaugural day of the two-day superintendents of police (SP) conference in Bongaigaon, where he unveiled significant developments for the state’s security and citizen services.

The chief minister also released the logo of Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF), which is expected to play a crucial role in tackling specialised challenges faced by law enforcement.

During the event, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were inked with organisations such as Microsoft, National Cyber Peace Foundation and India Future Foundation. These collaborations are aimed at enhancing the state’s cybersecurity measures and technological advancements in policing.