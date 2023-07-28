Minister urged to streamline network of power transmission lines

Shillong, July 28: The MLA of Nongpoh constituency Mayral Born Syiem today submitted a memorandum to Meghalaya Power Minister A T Mondal urging the latter to take steps to streamline the network of power transmission lines in the state so that tragedy like that had occurred on July 26 in which a person lost his life, doesn’t recur.

A 40-year-old person identified as Neverson Nongkseh from Umden Umshaken village met a tragic end on July 26 when the motorcycle he was riding on came into contact with a live electrical transmission line that was lying unattended on the PWD road.

The MLA also requested the minister to expedite the process of payment of compensation to the bereaved family of the victim,