Noting communal about Mahadev Khola incident: Conrad

Shillong, July 28: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday has reiterated that the assault case at Mahadev Khola in Lower Lawsohtun is not communal or religiously motivated.

Talking to reporters, Sangma said that there were some groups of individuals who had gone to some of the shops and then created the problem.

According to the CM, it is easy to connect those dots and then try to give it a communal or religious colour.

While making it very clear that there was no such things that had happened, Sangma informed that they have asked and studied all the background of the individuals and they’re not related to any particular organization.

The Chief Minister further stated it was a standalone incident that happened between two groups and as per law, whatever action has to be taken will be taken.