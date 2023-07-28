Next step on Tura violence will be based on police report: CM

Shillong, July 28; Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Friday said that they would wait for the initial reports of the police on the Tura violence before deciding on what needs to be done next.

While terming it is just right to blame the police for what had happened, Sangma said that it was the police who defended him and they were right in the front, protecting him and protecting the other people sitting inside including the leaders of the NGOs.

According to him, the people who tried to harm the people were outside, adding that only time would tell who these people were.

He further said that this kind of observation of blaming the police has come from the former Chief Minister which is correct since he should understand the role and responsibility of the police.

“Every action which has been taken is based on evidence, and it so happens that certain individuals are linked to certain political parties. But as I said, the arrests were made, not because they belong to a certain party, but this was made because they’ve been exposed,” Sangma said.

He said that every single person who has been picked up or arrested is on video, repeatedly instigating the people with very strong languages.

“People were instigated on Facebook and other social media and the investigation has found that they were just simply acting at the behest of their political masters or something like that,” Chief Minister added.

When asked if his security was being reviewed, he said that DGP, LR Bishnoi had met him on the very next day of the incident.

He said that they have mentioned about it but he had not gone into the details of that.

“All the processes and procedures which need to be followed are being done in an independent manner. The department assesses the security of the different individuals. There is nothing for me to comment on. It is the independent agency or the committee that is going to decide,” Sangma said.