Tension rises in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house; Aashika Bhatia receives scolding from Pooja Bhatt

Shillong, July 28: The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ house is experiencing heightened tension as the contestants become anxious about eliminations. Amidst this, Aashika Bhatia faced a scolding from the senior-most member of the house, Pooja Bhatt, for her negligent performance in carrying out her duties.

The argument began after an allegation surfaced, accusing Aashika of not properly cleaning the house and lazily neglecting her duties.

IANS reported that Bebika, upset with Aashika’s behavior, expressed her frustration, saying, “Even though I am unwell, I am still working. Yet, you haven’t cleaned the washroom properly, nor have you attended to the dustbin.”

This accusation led to a heated argument, as is common in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’, and Pooja Bhatt soon got involved, not in the best mood.

Observing Aashika’s hyper and aggravated response despite not fulfilling her duties, Pooja dismissed her excuses, stating, “You can’t escape your responsibilities like this. Your explanations lack logic; just go and clean the thing instead of arguing.”

Aashika, in tears, shared her feelings that Pooja’s harshness towards her over a trivial matter feels unfair and targeted.

Emotions escalated, leading to a dramatic outburst of anger, sadness, and more, as the house became heated and theatrical.

As the housemates navigate through twists and turns, the journey in ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ remains unpredictable, filled with dramatic moments.