Sushmita Sen shares health update and teases ‘Aarya 3’ in Instagram live session

Shillong, July 27: Actress Sushmita Sen recently conducted a live session on Instagram after returning from her European vacation. During the session, a fan inquired about her health, and Sushmita replied, “My health is fabulous… I have been eating well.”

Earlier, the actress had suffered a heart attack while filming the third season of her popular streaming show ‘Aarya.’ Despite the health scare, she expressed excitement about ‘Aarya 3’ and hinted at a thrilling storyline where her character seeks vengeance for her husband’s murder by drug lords. Although she couldn’t reveal much due to contractual obligations, she mentioned having a lot to share about the work done before and after her recovery.

Sushmita shared the live session with a heartwarming caption, expressing her love and gratitude to her followers for their support and positivity in her life.

The news of Sushmita’s heart attack had surprised her fans a few months ago when she posted about it on Instagram. She underwent an angioplasty and had a stent placed. However, she assured her well-wishers that she is doing well and ready to embrace life again.

Sushmita Sen’s strength and determination have inspired many, and her fans eagerly await the release of ‘Aarya 3,’ which promises to be a remarkable season filled with action and intrigue.