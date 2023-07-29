INDIA bloc MPs reach Manipur to assess ground situation

Imphal, July 29: A delegation of 21 MPs from 16 parties of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) arrived in Imphal on Saturday on a two-day visit to assess the ground situation in the violence-hit Manipur.

The ethnic violence in Manipur which broke out on May 3 has so far killed over 160 people and injured more than 600 others.

The delegation will the valley and hill districts and talk to the affected people.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Sushmita Dev said that they will also likely meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

“We will visit Churachandpur and other affected areas of Manipur. We will not meet Chief Minister (N. Biren Singh) as he is a villain to the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur,” Dev told IANS.

“BJP and its governments are responsible for the Manipur crisis and loss of many lives and the mayhem. BJP is a lost face, Prime Minister is a lost face.”

The Congress and other opposition parties are demanding the imposition of the President’s rule in Manipur and discussions in the Parliament.

The delegation members are Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Sushmita Dev, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Sandosh Kumar, A.A. Rahim, Manoj Kumar Jha, Javed Ali Khan, Mahua Maji, P.P. Mohammed Faizal, Aneel Prasad Hegde, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, N.K. Premachandran, Sushil Gupta, Arvind Sawant, D. Ravikumar, Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan, Jayant Singh, Phulo Devi Netam and K. Suresh.

On June 29-30, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had visited Manipur.

IANS