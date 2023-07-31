Govt should initiate discussion on no-confidence motion at the earliest: Adhir Chowdhury

While speaking to reporters outside Parliament just before the commencement of the day’s proceedings, he said that if an all-party delegation (including BJP and its allies) had gone to Manipur, they wouldn’t have been indulging in such loose talk.

The Congress leader was part of the INDIA coalition delegation, which had visited Manipur.

Chowdhury further said that the opposition wants to maintain the dignity of the House, however the government should first start discussion on the no-confidence motion.

He rued the fact that the government has been getting bills passed in both Houses of Parliament even as the discussion on the no-confidence motion, brought against it by the opposition, is yet to take place.

“An all-party delegation should visit Manipur and analyse the situation in the state. We are ready to have discussions on other issues, however the government should first start discussion on the no-confidence motion,” Chowdhury said.

IANS