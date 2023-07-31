Oppn should stop doing ‘politics’ on Manipur: Pralhad Joshi

“We are ready for discussion in the House on what has happened there (Manipur). Repeatedly we are requesting and appealing to them as this is a sensitive issue. They should stop doing politics, ” Josh told reporters at the Parliament premises here, while attacking the Opposition.

The Opposition MPs have been demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in Parliament over Manipur.

A delegation of Opposition MPs, which was on a two-day tour of Manipur, met Governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhavan in Imphal before leaving for Delhi on Sunday, and submitted a memorandum, urging restoration of peace in the Northeastern state.

The Congress and other Opposition parties have been blaming Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for the current crisis in the Northeastern state and have demanded his dismissal.

Ethnic clashes erupted in Manipur on May 3 and since then hundreds of people have lost their lives whereas thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

In response to a question on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, the Minister said, “Today, it is not in the list of business.”

On a no-confidence motion, Joshi said, “It will come within 10 working days.” Last week, Josh said discussion on no-confidence motion will be held within the time period and the government will not have any problem as it has the numbers.

IANS