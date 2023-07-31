Overseas nursing job fair gets underway in city

Shillong, July 31: An employment fair on overseas nursing job is underway in the city to attract eligible and qualified persons from the state. Meghalaya Health Minister Amprareen Lyngdoh and her Cabinet colleague in charge of Labour department Shakliar Warjri visited the fair. During an interaction with the media on the fair, the ministers highlighted the potential of such a job fair to provide lucrative employment opportunities to the youths from the state in foreign countries.