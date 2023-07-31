Ri Bhoi DC assures to take steps to address issues in JNV

Nongpoh, July 31: After the distressing conditions of the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) school in Niangbari, Ri Bhoi District came to light, a delegation from the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP) North Khasi Hills District met with the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ri Bhoi District, Arpit Upadhyaya, today to seek immediate intervention.

The FKJGP conducted an inspection at JNV Niangbari on July 26 and discovered numerous issues faced by the students. These problems primarily revolved around hygiene, especially concerning water and food. In response to the findings, the federation sought to apprise the DC of the situation and submitted a memorandum requesting swift action to address the challenges faced by the students.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Ricky Majaw, the Information Secretary of FKJGP NKHD, revealed that the DC, Arpit Upadhyaya, had assured them of taking all necessary steps. He also committed to personally visiting the school to assess the situation. Upadhyaya acknowledged the urgency of resolving the health and sanitation issues and stated that appropriate measures would be taken.

The DC promptly responded to the news item by dispatching a magistrate, along with officials from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and the Food Safety Inspector (FSI), to conduct an inspection at JNV Niangbari. Subsequently, a meeting was held with the Executive Engineer from the PHE Department and the FSI to address the concerns raised. Further, senior officials from the Food Safety Department were scheduled to arrive the following day for discussions.

While the official report from the magistrate was yet to be received, Upadhyaya expressed his dismay over the condition of the school as evident from the photographs and reports. He emphasized that such deplorable conditions would not be tolerated, and the issues would be treated with utmost seriousness. The DC assured that action would be taken within the next few days, taking into account the reports from various departments.

Regarding allegations against the JNV Principal for irregular attendance, Upadhyaya assured that an investigation would be launched. The authorities aimed to ascertain the veracity of the complaint and whether there were genuine issues with teacher attendance. If found to be true, strict action would be taken to address the problem. The DC underscored the importance of teacher punctuality and emphasized that any lapses in this regard would be duly investigated and appropriate measures taken.

The distressing conditions at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Niangbari, have raised serious concerns about the safety and well-being of the students. The assurance of prompt action by the Deputy Commissioner, Arpit Upadhyaya, offers hope for an improved learning environment for the students at the school. The community and stakeholders await the timely and effective resolution of the issues to ensure a safe and conducive educational atmosphere.